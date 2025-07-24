Submissions open for 2025 Golden PERI Professional Film Awards
With the support of the Azerbaijan Guild of Film Directors, the Actors' Guild of Azerbaijan, and the Azerbaijan Guild of Producers, Azerbaijan Film Academy announces the call for entries for the Golden PERI 2025,Professional Film Awards, in the following categories:
I. GOLDEN PERI AWARD CATEGORIES:
Best Feature Film
Best TV Series
Best Documentary Film
Best TV Film
Best Short Feature Film
Best Animated Film
Best Short Documentary
Best Debut Film
Best Director
Best Producer
Best Actress
Best Original Screenplay
Best Cinematographer
Best Actor
Best Composer
Best Production Designer
Best Costume Designer
Best Film Editing
Best Sound Director
Best Make-up and Hairstyling
Best Cinematographic work for Children (feature, documentary, TV series, etc.)
Contribution to the Development of National Cinema
Contribution to the Development of National Television
II. SPECIAL DIPLOMAS OF Golden Peri:
Best Student Film
Best Amateur Film
Best Social Advertisement
Best Commercially Successful Film
For more information, please contact:
Tel: +994 12 431 77 31; Mobile: +994 77 325 34 94
Website: https://audiovisual.az/ru/reqlament/
Organizational support is provided by Azerbaijan State Cinema Agency, Azerbaijanfilm, Azerbaijan State University of Culture and Arts, Nizami Cinema Center and Khazar University.
Media partners of the event are Azernews.Az, Trend.Az, Day.Az and Milli.Az.
