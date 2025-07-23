China faces unprecedented early and prolonged heatwaves amid flood season

23 July 2025 19:40 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul Read more

China has experienced unprecedented heat since the start of the flood season, with heatwaves arriving earlier and lasting longer than usual, Azernews reports, citing the Xinhua.

Since the flood season began, the average number of hot days nationwide has soared to 8.5—the highest ever recorded for this period. Meanwhile, the average temperature ranked as the second highest on record, said Jia Xiaolong, deputy head of the center, during a recent press conference.

A total of 45 national weather stations reported record-breaking daily temperatures, with Shaanxi’s Xingping reaching an intense 43.1 degrees Celsius.

On July 2, the National Disease Control and Prevention Administration and the China Meteorological Administration jointly issued the country’s first-ever high-temperature health risk warning.

In response to these extreme conditions, China has made climate change adaptation a top priority. Notably, in 2024, the government unveiled a national plan to develop early warning systems for climate-related health risks.