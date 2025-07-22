British govt deploys AI for public use

22 July 2025 22:25 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

OpenAI, the developer behind the ChatGPT artificial intelligence platform, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the UK government to explore how AI can enhance productivity across public services, Azernews reports, citing the BBC.

According to information, the agreement, signed with the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology, could grant OpenAI access to selected government data and enable the deployment of its AI technologies in key areas such as education, defense, national security, and justice.

Peter Kyle, the UK Secretary of State for Science, Innovation and Technology, emphasized that artificial intelligence will be central to the country's transformation and future economic growth. “AI is not just a tool, it’s an engine for innovation and progress,” he noted.

The MoU outlines a shared commitment by OpenAI and the UK government to understand and mitigate potential risks associated with AI, including safety concerns and threats to public trust. It also includes plans for a data-sharing framework and initiatives to ensure public protection and alignment with democratic values.

Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, described the partnership as a forward-looking step: “We believe this collaboration will contribute to broad-based prosperity and ensure AI benefits reach everyone.”

The UK is one of the first countries to explore structured public-private AI partnerships at a national level. This agreement could serve as a blueprint for other governments looking to responsibly integrate advanced AI into public administration — and may eventually lead to AI-assisted policymaking in real time.