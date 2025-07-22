South Korea weighs diplomatic reset with North

22 July 2025 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

The Republic of Korea is actively exploring new strategies to ease tensions and normalize relations with the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), amid rising concerns over stability on the Korean Peninsula, Azernews reports.

"The government is currently formulating a renewed policy framework and considering a range of diplomatic and humanitarian steps aimed at reducing tensions and improving inter-Korean relations," the official statement said.

South Korean officials have emphasized that this initiative will combine dialogue, deterrence, and cooperation — reflecting a more flexible and multi-layered approach compared to previous policies. The goal, they say, is to create an atmosphere conducive to peace and trust-building, while remaining firm on national security.

The move comes amid a period of strained relations, with recent missile tests by the North and the suspension of key communication channels between Seoul and Pyongyang. Analysts suggest that any breakthrough will require careful coordination with international partners, especially the United States and China.

According to diplomatic sources, possible steps under consideration include reactivating humanitarian aid programs, proposing military hotline re-establishment, and initiating cultural and academic exchanges to rebuild grassroots connections between the two Koreas.

"This is not about appeasement, but about finding a realistic path forward," a senior South Korean official said on condition of anonymity. "We cannot remain locked in a cycle of provocation and silence."

The last significant inter-Korean engagement occurred in 2018–2019, when a series of high-level summits sparked hope for lasting peace, only to later stall. The South’s new approach signals a cautious but deliberate attempt to revive momentum through consistent, small-scale confidence-building measures.

Observers note that even symbolic gestures — such as joint participation in sporting events or cooperative environmental initiatives — could lay the groundwork for broader diplomatic breakthroughs.