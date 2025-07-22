Culture Ministry holds event involving media representatives [PHOTOS]

22 July 2025 15:03 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Azerbaijan Culture Ministry has hosted an event titled "Our Culture, Our Press: 150 Years Together," dedicated to National Press Day, Azernews reports citing the ministry.

The event began with a video presentation reflecting the attention and care given to the media by the National Leader Heydar Aliyev and President Ilham Aliyev.

In his speech, the Culture Minister Adil Karimli congratulated all media representatives on the occasion of National Press Day and conveyed his best wishes.

Looking at the development path of the Azerbaijani press, the minister emphasized that the "Akinchi" newspaper, which began publication 150 years ago thanks to the efforts of the great educator and thinker Hasan bay Zardabi, played an exceptional role in the development of the national press.

Over the years, the press has advanced alongside our culture and has been one of its primary tools of promotion.

It was also mentioned that the National Leader of the Azerbaijani people, Heydar Aliyev, paid great attention and care to the development of the press during both of his terms in office.

Continuing the policy of the National Leader, President Ilham Aliyev has also surrounded the media with his care.

Significant efforts have been made to strengthen the material-technical base of media institutions, and large-scale work has been done to improve the living and working conditions of journalists.

The decree signed by the President regarding the 150th anniversary of our national press is also a reflection of the high attention given to the history of the press.

The Minister stated that during and after the victorious Patriotic War, the Azerbaijani media successfully carried out its mission, which has been highly appreciated by our people and state.

It was noted that media organizations currently play an important role in promoting the Azerbaijani culture:

"We highly appreciate the role of media and the press in disseminating our ancient and rich culture to a wide audience. We believe that the mass media will continue to pay attention to the development of our culture."

The event continued in the form of a quiz, where media representatives and participants answered questions both individually and as teams. The winners were presented with prizes.

At the end, a concert program was presented by the Chorus named after Jahangir Jahangirov, operating under the International Mugham Center, with the artistic leadership of Honored Teacher Tarana Yusifova.