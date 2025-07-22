Baku and Nairobi ink MoU to expand energy ties

22 July 2025 15:49 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan and Kenya have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to strengthen cooperation in the field of energy, marking a new chapter in bilateral relations between the two nations, Azernews reports, citing a post shared by Azerbaijan’s Energy Minister, Parviz Shahbazov, on the social media platform X.

The post reads:

"We held an online meeting with James Opiyo Wandayi Kenya’s Cabinet Secretary for Energy and Petroleum. Within the meeting, a Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation in the energy sector was signed between the Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Energy and Petroleum of the Republic of Kenya."

The Minister also noted that the document envisages the cooperation in the fields of oil and gas, including LNG, electricity and renewable energy, as well as the promoting joint investments and the development of energy infrastructure, particularly the modernization of energy networks.

The Minister emphasized that this initiative represents an important step towards expanding the geography of Azerbaijan’s energy cooperation and enhancing access to new markets.

It is worth noting that the signing of the MoU reflects Azerbaijan’s continued strategy of diversifying its global energy partnerships, while offering Kenya opportunities to benefit from Azerbaijan’s expertise in both traditional and renewable energy sectors.