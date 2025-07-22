Bulbul Vocal School announces student admissions
Bulbul Vocal School, which preserves the rich heritage of Azerbaijan's renowned vocal artist, has announced its student admissions for the 2025–2026 academic year, Azernews reports.
Individuals aged 10 to 35 with musical education are eligible to participate in the competition.
Candidates will submit their CVs and video recordings of their performances for the initial selection round. Those who successfully pass this stage will be invited to the next phase- a live audition.
It is noted that the Bulbul Vocal School, established at the initiative of People's Artist Ramil Gasimov and operated under his leadership, has been the only free vocal school in Azerbaijan for the past three years.
The application process begins on July 20 and will continue until August 20.
For additional information and applications, you can contact this number: 010 317 18 97.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!