Bulbul Vocal School announces student admissions

22 July 2025 14:01 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

Bulbul Vocal School, which preserves the rich heritage of Azerbaijan's renowned vocal artist, has announced its student admissions for the 2025–2026 academic year, Azernews reports.

Individuals aged 10 to 35 with musical education are eligible to participate in the competition.

Candidates will submit their CVs and video recordings of their performances for the initial selection round. Those who successfully pass this stage will be invited to the next phase- a live audition.

It is noted that the Bulbul Vocal School, established at the initiative of People's Artist Ramil Gasimov and operated under his leadership, has been the only free vocal school in Azerbaijan for the past three years.

The application process begins on July 20 and will continue until August 20.

For additional information and applications, you can contact this number: 010 317 18 97.