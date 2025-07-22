Azernews.Az

Baku launches design phase for new metro stations with ₼35.4 mln budget

22 July 2025 18:50 (UTC+04:00)
Baku launches design phase for new metro stations with ₼35.4 mln budget
Design work has officially begun for the construction of new metro stations in Baku, signaling the next stage in the city’s growing transportation infrastructure, Azernews reports.

