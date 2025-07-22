Azernews.Az

Non-oil revenues make up majority of state budget income

22 July 2025 16:25 (UTC+04:00)
Non-oil revenues make up majority of state budget income
Non-oil and gas revenues formed a significant portion of Azerbaijan’s state budget income in the first half of this year, highlighting the country's ongoing diversification efforts away from hydrocarbon dependency, Azernews reports.

