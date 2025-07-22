Monsoon floods in Pakistan kill at least 225, including tourists in Peshawar region

22 July 2025 20:21 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul Read more

At least three people have died and 15 others are missing after vehicles carrying foreign tourists were swept away by flash floods triggered by heavy monsoon rains in Pakistan’s Peshawar region, Azernews reports, citing the Associated Press.

This year’s monsoon season has brought above-average rainfall to northern Pakistan, causing widespread flooding and landslides.

Since June 26, at least 225 people have died and over 500 have been injured in weather-related disasters across the country.

Experts attribute the worsening weather conditions and frequency of such natural disasters to the effects of climate change.