Azerbaijan showcases trade and tourism potential at SCO exhibition in China [PHOTOS]
The 4th Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) International Investment and Trade Exhibition was held in Qingdao, China, drawing participation from 26 countries across the SCO community—including member states, observers, and dialogue partners, Azernews reports.
Azerbaijan was prominently represented through a national pavilion organized by the country’s trade mission in China. The pavilion featured a dedicated section titled the “Pomegranate” corner, where visitors were introduced to Azerbaijan’s rich pomegranate culture and product range. Demonstrations and sales of various “Made in Azerbaijan” goods were also carried out, with Azerbaijani representatives engaging in negotiations with potential buyers and importers.
During the Economic and Trade Promotion Conference held as part of the exhibition, Natig Khalilov from Azerbaijan’s trade mission delivered a comprehensive presentation on the country’s economic outlook. He highlighted Azerbaijan’s favorable macroeconomic indicators, investor-friendly business environment, and ongoing trade and investment initiatives. Khalilov also emphasized the growing potential for expanded cooperation between China and Azerbaijan in various economic sectors.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!