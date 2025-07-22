Trial begins for Ruben Vardanyan on charges of war crimes, terrorism, and other serious offenses

The highly anticipated trial of Ruben Vardanyan, accused of
committing grave violations under both national and international
law, continues at the Baku Court Complex, Azernews
reports.
The proceedings are being presided over by Judge Zeynal Agayev
of the Baku Military Court. The case involves numerous criminal
charges linked to wartime conduct, terrorism-related activities,
and violations of Azerbaijan’s constitutional order.
In previous sessions, testimonies from victims were heard in
court. The charges brought against Vardanyan span a wide range of
offenses under the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan,
including:
Article 100 – Planning and waging a war of aggression
Article 107 – Deportation or forcible transfer of population
Article 109 – Persecution
Article 112 – Deprivation of liberty contrary to international
law
Article 113 – Torture
Article 114 – Mercenarism
Articles 115 and 116 – Violations of the laws and customs of war
and international humanitarian law
Articles 214 and 214-1 – Terrorism and financing terrorism
Article 218 – Establishing a criminal organization
Article 228 – Illegal handling of weapons and explosives
Article 270-1 – Acts threatening aviation safety
Article 278 – Forcible seizure of power and altering the
constitutional order
Article 279 – Formation of unlawful armed groups
Article 318 – Illegal border crossing
The scope of the charges indicates the Azerbaijani authorities
are pursuing a comprehensive legal process to hold Vardanyan
accountable for his alleged role in orchestrating and financing
hostile activities, particularly during the recent conflicts
involving Azerbaijan’s sovereign territory.