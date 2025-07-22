Azernews.Az

Tuesday July 22 2025

Trial begins for Ruben Vardanyan on charges of war crimes, terrorism, and other serious offenses

22 July 2025 12:17 (UTC+04:00)
Akbar Novruz
The highly anticipated trial of Ruben Vardanyan, accused of committing grave violations under both national and international law, continues at the Baku Court Complex, Azernews reports.

The proceedings are being presided over by Judge Zeynal Agayev of the Baku Military Court. The case involves numerous criminal charges linked to wartime conduct, terrorism-related activities, and violations of Azerbaijan’s constitutional order.

In previous sessions, testimonies from victims were heard in court. The charges brought against Vardanyan span a wide range of offenses under the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan, including:

  • Article 100 – Planning and waging a war of aggression

  • Article 107 – Deportation or forcible transfer of population

  • Article 109 – Persecution

  • Article 112 – Deprivation of liberty contrary to international law

  • Article 113 – Torture

  • Article 114 – Mercenarism

  • Articles 115 and 116 – Violations of the laws and customs of war and international humanitarian law

  • Articles 214 and 214-1 – Terrorism and financing terrorism

  • Article 218 – Establishing a criminal organization

  • Article 228 – Illegal handling of weapons and explosives

  • Article 270-1 – Acts threatening aviation safety

  • Article 278 – Forcible seizure of power and altering the constitutional order

  • Article 279 – Formation of unlawful armed groups

  • Article 318 – Illegal border crossing

The scope of the charges indicates the Azerbaijani authorities are pursuing a comprehensive legal process to hold Vardanyan accountable for his alleged role in orchestrating and financing hostile activities, particularly during the recent conflicts involving Azerbaijan’s sovereign territory.

