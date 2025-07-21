Movie Night on Seaside Boulevard screens local Films in scenic setting [PHOTOS]

21 July 2025 12:46 (UTC+04:00)

There's something truly special about watching a film under the open sky.

Whether you're with friends, family, or just enjoying a solo evening, few experiences can match the magic of an outdoor movie night.

Add to that the charm of local cinema and a scenic seaside location, and you have the perfect summer evening.

With this spirit, a new cultural initiative Movie Night on the Boulevard has kicked off in Baku, inviting the city's residents and tourists to celebrate Azerbaijani film in a vibrant open-air setting, Azernews reports.

The project is organized with the support of the Culture Ministry, the Azerbaijanfilm Film Studio and the Seaside Boulevard Department.

The first screening featured the film "Meeting", produced by Azerbaijanfilm Film Studio.

The project aims is to educate the younger generation in the spirit of patriotism and national values, and to promote Azerbaijani cinema not only among Baku residents but also to tourists visiting the city. Hundreds of viewers attended the first presentation of the project.

As part of the event, costumes and props from Azerbaijanfilm, as well as filming and technical equipment, were also exhibited.

Visitors showed great interest in seeing the familiar outfits and accessories of their favorite film characters, as well as the equipment used during filming.

The next film screenings will be dedicated to the 127th anniversary of Azerbaijani cinema.

On this occasion, two more films will be shown on August 1 and 2 on the Baku Seaside Boulevard.