Azernews.Az

Sunday July 20 2025

Top ISIS commander and aide killed in drone strike near Iraq–Syria border

20 July 2025 20:20 (UTC+04:00)
Top ISIS commander and aide killed in drone strike near Iraq–Syria border

One of the most influential leaders of the terrorist organization "Islamic State" (ISIS) and his aide were killed in a drone strike on the Iraq–Syria border, Azernews reports.

The drone targeted a vehicle carrying the senior ISIS figure, reportedly considered one of the group’s most powerful commanders.

The agency notes that this assassination is seen as a sign of growing internal divisions among terrorist factions in Syria, according to its sources.

