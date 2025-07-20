Top ISIS commander and aide killed in drone strike near Iraq–Syria border
20 July 2025 20:20 (UTC+04:00)
One of the most influential leaders of the terrorist
organization "Islamic State" (ISIS) and his aide were killed in a
drone strike on the Iraq–Syria border, Azernews
reports.
The drone targeted a vehicle carrying the senior ISIS figure,
reportedly considered one of the group’s most powerful
commanders.
The agency notes that this assassination is seen as a sign of
growing internal divisions among terrorist factions in Syria,
according to its sources.
