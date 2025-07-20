Iran, three European powers agree to resume nuclear talks

20 July 2025 19:15 (UTC+04:00)

Iran has reached an agreement with three major European countries—Germany, France, and the United Kingdom—to hold renewed talks on the country's nuclear program, Azernews reports, citing local media agencies.

The format of the negotiations has already been agreed upon. However, discussions are still underway regarding the exact time and venue for the talks.

The negotiations are expected to take place at the level of deputy foreign ministers, marking a potential step toward breaking the long-standing deadlock over Iran’s nuclear activities and Western concerns.

The agreement comes amid renewed international attention on Iran’s nuclear program, following years of stalled diplomacy and rising tensions in the region. If confirmed, the talks could pave the way for broader engagement between Tehran and the West, particularly as concerns over uranium enrichment and regional security continue to mount.