Azerbaijan U18 Basketball team falls to Kuwait in friendly match

19 July 2025 16:21 (UTC+04:00)

Led by head coach Anar Sariyev, the Azerbaijani team is currently preparing for the FIBA European Championship Division B, focusing on tactical and technical training. The training camp will continue until July 22.

The match ended in a 77–67 win for the Kuwaiti side.

Azerbaijan’s U18 men’s national basketball team played a friendly match against Kuwait as part of their training camp in Turkiye, Azernews reports.

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!