Azerbaijan, D-8 explore deeper cooperation at Shusha Media Forum

20 July 2025 15:55 (UTC+04:00)

As part of the 3rd Shusha Global Media Forum, the Director of the D-8 Organization for Economic Cooperation, Ambassador Mustafa Özcan, met with Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, Azernews reports, citing a post shared by the organization on its X accound.

The post reads that the two sides discussed the prospects of expanding cooperation between Azerbaijan and the D-8 Organization, with a particular focus on strengthening bilateral engagement in areas of mutual interest.

In addition to his meeting with Hikmet Hajiyev, Ambassador Özcan also held talks with Ahmad Ismayilov, Executive Director of the Azerbaijan Media Development Agency. Their discussions centered around potential avenues for collaboration in the fields of media and communications.

The D-8 Organization for Economic Cooperation comprises eight Muslim-majority developing countries: Bangladesh, Egypt, Indonesia, Iran, Malaysia, Nigeria, Pakistan, and Türkiye. The organization was initiated by Türkiye and traces its origins to the Development Cooperation Conference held in Istanbul on October 22, 1996. The organization was officially established during a summit of heads of state and government on June 15, 1997, also in Istanbul. The Secretariat of the D-8 is based in Istanbul.