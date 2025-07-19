Azerbaijani Parliament rejects Belgian Resolution, decries 'Unfounded Accusations'

19 July 2025 10:00 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul Read more

The Parliament of the Republic of Azerbaijan has issued a firm and detailed response to the resolution passed by the Belgian House of Representatives on July 17, criticizing the move as biased, politically motivated, and lacking factual basis, Azernews reports.

In a statement released Friday, Azerbaijani lawmakers condemned the resolution, which accuses Azerbaijan of human rights violations and war crimes, calling the allegations "unilateral and prejudiced" and "unequivocally rejected" by the country.

"The authors of this resolution, relying on unverified and one-sided information, have disregarded recent political, legal, and humanitarian developments in the South Caucasus," the statement reads. "Such actions undermine the principles of fairness, impartiality, and international law that should guide any parliamentary decision."

The Azerbaijani Parliament defended the country's September 2023 anti-terror operation in the Garabagh region, stating that it was aimed solely at illegal armed formations and did not harm civilians or damage cultural or religious monuments.

According to the statement, the resolution fails to acknowledge the "30-year occupation" of Azerbaijani territories by Armenian forces and the suffering of hundreds of thousands of displaced Azerbaijanis. Lawmakers pointed out that the Belgian resolution overlooks documented war crimes committed during that period, including acts of genocide and the destruction of cultural heritage.

In addressing concerns raised in the resolution about the arrest of individuals of Armenian ethnicity, Azerbaijani officials emphasized that these individuals are under investigation for serious crimes, including war crimes and terrorism. The Parliament stressed that their legal rights are being upheld and that the judicial proceedings are transparent.

The statement also criticized the Belgian resolution's interpretation of the “Western Azerbaijan” concept, calling it a mischaracterization. Officials clarified that the term reflects the right of Azerbaijanis, displaced from Armenia, to peacefully return to their ancestral homes—a stance Azerbaijan insists is consistent with international law.

The Parliament concluded by urging Belgian lawmakers to "cease adopting documents devoid of objective analysis" and to respect the principles of international law and the sovereignty of states in the region.

"Rather than promoting peace, such resolutions risk inflaming tensions and undermining ongoing diplomatic efforts," the statement warned, noting that elements of the Armenian diaspora in various European legislatures are contributing to regional instability through politically charged narratives.