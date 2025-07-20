Southern Gas Corridor – Azerbaijan’s strategic gift to divided energy world

20 July 2025 08:30 (UTC+04:00)

At the 3rd Global Media Forum held in the symbolic city of Shusha, President Ilham Aliyev underscored Azerbaijan’s expanding global role not just as an energy supplier, but as a trusted partner in the transformation of global energy politics. The city of Shusha - liberated from decades of occupation and now reborn as a cultural, strategic, and diplomatic hub - served as a powerful metaphor for the broader rebirth of Azerbaijan’s geopolitical standing. And nowhere is this more evident than in the success and continued evolution of the Southern Gas Corridor (SGC).

President Aliyev’s remarks at the Forum were both reflective and forward-looking. He reminded the world that while energy has traditionally been viewed through the prism of profit, today it is inseparable from security, sustainability, and sovereignty. In that context, the SGC is not merely a pipeline system—it is a geopolitical stabiliser, a symbol of reliability, and a blueprint for regional cooperation.

The Southern Gas Corridor, completed in December 2020, is one of the most ambitious energy infrastructure projects of the 21st century. Stretching over 3,500 kilometres and consisting of the South Caucasus Pipeline, the Trans-Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP), and the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP), the corridor delivers Azerbaijani natural gas from the Shah Deniz field in the Caspian Sea to European markets. It currently supplies gas to Türkiye, Georgia, Greece, Albania, Bulgaria, and Italy, with further expansions on the horizon.

At Shusha, President Aliyev stated clearly: “We started this energy transformation when no one was even thinking about diversification in Europe. Azerbaijan invested billions into this corridor to ensure energy security for our partners.” This statement cuts to the heart of Azerbaijan’s approach: foresight, not reaction. While Europe grappled with the consequences of over-reliance on Russian energy following the Ukraine war, Azerbaijan had already built an alternative based on mutual trust, infrastructure, and a long-term strategic vision.

Indeed, the Southern Gas Corridor proved itself as a lifeline for Europe during the height of the 2022 energy crisis. When liquefied natural gas (LNG) prices soared and Russian supply dwindled, Azerbaijan increased its exports westward, delivering over 11 billion cubic metres of gas to Europe in 2023 alone, with plans to raise that figure to 20 bcm annually by 2027.

What makes this project even more remarkable is that it is underpinned by a rare blend of technical ambition and diplomatic finesse. The SGC passes through complex terrains—not just geographically, but politically. Yet, Azerbaijan managed to align interests across Türkiye, Georgia, Greece, Italy, and the Balkans, while maintaining full sovereignty and control over its national resources. That is not simply energy trade—it is energy diplomacy in its highest form.

At the Shusha Forum, Aliyev also touched upon Azerbaijan’s next chapter: energy transition. “We are now turning our hydrocarbon wealth into a platform for renewables,” he said, highlighting wind, solar, and green hydrogen partnerships with the UAE’s Masdar and Saudi Arabia’s ACWA Power. These are not token gestures. Azerbaijan plans to produce over 5 GW of green energy by 2030, much of it from the Caspian Sea’s offshore wind potential and the sun-rich plains of Jabrayil and Zangilan, regions once ravaged by war and now repurposed for sustainable development.

This commitment ties directly into the Southern Gas Corridor’s evolution. As Europe looks to green its energy supply, Azerbaijan positions itself not only as a reliable supplier of natural gas but also as a future exporter of renewable energy and green hydrogen. There is already talk of integrating electricity interconnectors and hydrogen-compatible infrastructure into the SGC’s framework, making it not just a pipeline system, but a multi-vector energy corridor.

But the message from Shusha was also deeper: Azerbaijan is not only participating in global energy shifts—it is helping lead them. In a world fractured by supply disruptions, energy nationalism, and climate change debates, Azerbaijan offers a case study in pragmatic balance. It is a country that honours its hydrocarbons, invests in renewables, and prioritises partnerships over politics.

The Global Media Forum, attended by representatives from over 50 countries, was the ideal stage for this narrative. Shusha—once synonymous with destruction—is now synonymous with dialogue. The fact that such a forum, combining media freedom, geopolitical discussion, and sustainable development, took place in this once-occupied city speaks volumes about Azerbaijan’s national revival and international aspirations.

President Aliyev’s statements about energy, reconstruction, and strategic foresight at the forum reaffirm Azerbaijan’s trajectory: confident, sovereign, and outward-looking. His emphasis on “predictability and responsibility” was not rhetorical. Azerbaijan is increasingly viewed as a pillar of regional stability, a bridge between East and West, and a driver of infrastructure and energy diplomacy across Eurasia.

In conclusion, the Southern Gas Corridor is not merely a pipeline—it is Azerbaijan’s declaration of strategic intent. And the Shusha Global Media Forum was not just a gathering—it was a testament to a nation’s rise. As the world hurtles toward an uncertain energy future, Azerbaijan offers something rare: a partner with vision, credibility, and capability. From the highlands of Shusha to the energy terminals of Italy, the message is clear: Azerbaijan is building the future, one corridor at a time.