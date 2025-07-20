CBA initiates Basel III liquidity reforms to boost financial stability

20 July 2025 14:50 (UTC+04:00)

The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) is set to begin the phased implementation of the Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR), a core component of the Basel III international banking standards, starting August 1, 2025. This regulatory move is expected to enhance the liquidity management and financial stability of the Azerbaijani banking sector.

