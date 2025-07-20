Ukrainian Media Spotlight Aliyev’s stance on regional conflicts and justice [PHOTOS]

20 July 2025 12:40 (UTC+04:00)

Ukrainian media on July 19 extensively covered Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev’s speech and responses to journalists’ questions at the III Shusha Global Media Forum held in Khankendi, titled “Digital Transitions: Strengthening Information and Media Resilience in the Age of Artificial Intelligence.”

According to Azernews, Ukrainian media outlets such as Ukrinform, RBK-Ukraine, Interfax-Ukraine, UNIAN, Radio Liberty’s Ukrainian service, Gordon publication, Korrespondent, Tsensor news agencies, news portals, and other Ukrainian media reported on the Azerbaijani head of state’s remarks.

The articles included President Ilham Aliyev’s views on the Armenia-Azerbaijan and Russia-Ukraine conflicts, as well as on the downing of an Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) plane over Russian territory. Citing the head of state, they noted that Azerbaijan has received no clear response from Russia for seven months. Azerbaijan’s Prosecutor General has sent inquiries to the Russian Investigative Committee, but the only reply received is “the investigation continues.” Azerbaijan intends to appeal to the international justice system. The articles mention that President Aliyev also recalled the investigation into the Malaysia Airlines Boeing crash, which has lasted more than ten years. Azerbaijan is prepared to wait as long as necessary. The country demands acknowledgment of guilt, punishment of those who shot down the plane, compensation to the families of the deceased, and compensation for the damage caused to AZAL.

Ukrainian media also reported on President Aliyev’s views regarding the liberation of Azerbaijan’s occupied territories by military means and Russia’s war against Ukraine, noting that he advised Ukraine never to accept occupation.

“My answer now will not differ from the one I gave then, and I believe this aligns with the wishes of the Ukrainian people—to never accept occupation. This is the main advice. This is what we did, or rather, how we viewed the process,” the articles quoted President Aliyev’s speech.

The articles also noted the Azerbaijani leader’s statement about the First Garabagh War being very difficult, tragic, and causing many casualties for Azerbaijan.

“The post-conflict period was no less severe morally and economically. We had nearly one million people deprived of the means to live. Among them, 700,000 were from the Garabagh region, and 250,000 Azerbaijanis were deported from Armenia. At that time, our country’s population was eight million. This represented one of the highest per capita numbers of refugees.

There was no money; the treasury was empty; almost no one supported us. We had no significant international assistance; the economy was destroyed, inflation was a thousand percent, mass unemployment, and poverty was almost total. That was the Azerbaijan we had.

…The terrain and international situation were against us. Each co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group personally sided with Armenia and tried to keep the situation permanent. That’s why the status quo did not change. Even when, after incredible diplomatic efforts, a statement was issued on behalf of the co-chair countries, it was denied shortly afterward.

…We began creating new realities in 44 days in 2020,” the Ukrainian media quoted the Azerbaijani president.