India conducts test launch of two ballistic missiles

18 July 2025 21:50 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

India has successfully test-launched two short-range ballistic missiles, the Prithvi-II and Agni-I, further demonstrating its growing missile capabilities, Azernews reports.

"The tests were conducted at the Chandipur test site in the eastern state of Odisha, under the supervision of the Strategic Forces Command. All technical and operational parameters were successfully validated," the Indian Ministry of Defense emphasized in its statement.

Both the Prithvi-II and Agni-I are integral to India's strategic deterrence capabilities, designed for precision strikes against key targets. The Prithvi-II missile, with a range of 250 to 350 kilometers, is capable of carrying a warhead weighing between 0.5 and 1 ton. It is equipped with advanced missile evasion technologies and the latest in target guidance systems, ensuring high precision in hostile environments. Interestingly, the Prithvi-II’s propulsion system is based on the Soviet-era V-755 engine used in the S-75 anti-aircraft missile, highlighting India's indigenous development of missile technology while leveraging historical expertise.

Meanwhile, the Agni-I missile is a key part of India’s Agni series, developed under the country's comprehensive missile development program. The Agni-I, with a range of 700 kilometers, provides India with a versatile, mobile platform for short-range strategic deterrence. This missile is particularly useful for defending against regional threats, offering India both offensive and defensive capabilities within its range.

The Agni series includes multiple variants, ranging from short-range to intermediate-range ballistic missiles, contributing significantly to India's nuclear triad and strengthening its ability to deliver precision strikes. The strategic importance of these missile systems lies not just in their range, but in their flexibility and the role they play in India’s defense doctrine of credible minimum deterrence.

These tests also align with India’s broader goal of enhancing its missile defense systems and maintaining a robust deterrent force amidst the increasingly complex geopolitical landscape in South Asia.