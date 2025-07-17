Azerbaijani cadets join Turkish naval training program aboard TCG Sancaktar [PHOTOS]

17 July 2025 17:16 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

A group of cadets from Azerbaijan is taking part in a naval training program organized by the Turkish National Defence University to enhance the skills of military students from friendly nations, Azernews reports, citing the Defence Ministry.

According to Turkiye’s Ministry of National Defence, the program brings together cadets from Turkiye, Azerbaijan, and Tunisia aboard the TCG Sancaktar, a vessel of the Turkish Naval Forces. The participants are undergoing intensive hands-on training on board, aimed at improving their seamanship and operational readiness.

The Ministry stated, “The open-sea deployment will continue until August 15. As part of the program, the TCG Sancaktar is scheduled to make port visits to the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, Egypt, Albania, and Malta.”

The initiative is part of a broader effort to deepen defense cooperation and strengthen military interoperability among allied nations. Between July 8 and 14, a total of 297 cadets — including 244 from Turkiye and 53 from partner countries — completed the “Naval Readiness” course under the program.

The training offers cadets a unique opportunity to operate in multinational teams, navigate complex maritime scenarios, and build lasting professional ties. Participation from Azerbaijani cadets highlights the strategic defense partnership between Baku and Ankara, grounded in mutual trust and growing military collaboration.