Thousands expected to be released from prison in Italy

16 July 2025 23:30 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

The Italian Ministry of Justice has announced plans to potentially release up to 10,000 prisoners — roughly 15% of the country’s total prison population — as part of efforts to ease severe overcrowding in detention facilities, Azernews reports.

According to a statement issued late Tuesday, about 10,105 inmates are "potentially eligible" for alternative measures such as house arrest or probation. These options will be offered to those whose sentences are final (no ongoing appeals), who have less than two years remaining to serve, and who have maintained good disciplinary records over the past year.

Importantly, individuals convicted of serious offenses—including terrorism, organized crime, sexual violence, human trafficking, and kidnapping—will be excluded from this early release program.

Italy faces one of the most pressing prison overcrowding crises in Europe. Data from the World Prison Brief show that Italian prisons operate at approximately 122% capacity, meaning facilities hold significantly more inmates than they were designed for. Only Cyprus and France report higher occupancy rates on the continent.

This overcrowding has raised concerns about prisoner welfare, especially amid a troubling rise in suicides and complaints about extreme summer heat inside prisons lacking adequate air conditioning. Such conditions have spurred public debate about the humane treatment of incarcerated individuals.

However, early release is a politically sensitive and complex measure. The Ministry of Justice emphasized that this process will be gradual and carefully managed. A dedicated task force has been established to collaborate with prison officials and parole judges to evaluate each case meticulously. This group will meet weekly and is expected to provide progress reports by September.

Beyond easing overcrowding, the ministry hopes that these reforms will contribute to more effective rehabilitation and reduce recidivism by promoting alternatives to incarceration when appropriate. This move reflects a growing international trend towards criminal justice reforms focused on human rights and public safety balance.