Baku, Tbilisi explore revival of passenger rail services

15 July 2025 15:56 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

Chairman of Azerbaijan Railways (ADY) Rovshan Rustamov and Georgian Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development Mariam Kvrivishvili held a meeting in Tbilisi to discuss the potential resumption of passenger rail transportation between the two countries, Azernews reports.

According to reports from Georgian media, both sides reiterated the strategic value of restoring the route, which had been suspended in recent years.

“The parties discussed the possibility of resuming passenger transportation by rail between the two countries,” the report said, adding that “Rustamov and Kvrivishvili once again emphasized the importance of this issue.”

The meeting follows Minister Kvrivishvili’s recent visit to Azerbaijan, during which she was received by President Ilham Aliyev and held talks with several high-ranking Azerbaijani officials on bilateral cooperation.

The revival of passenger train services is expected to bolster tourism, economic connectivity, and cultural exchange across the South Caucasus, aligning with broader regional integration efforts.