Pashinyan reaffirms Armenia’s stance on unblocking regional communications

16 July 2025 14:09 (UTC+04:00)

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has reiterated his government's commitment to the unblocking of transport routes in the South Caucasus, asserting that all discussions with Azerbaijan on this issue have been and will remain based on the principles of territorial integrity, sovereignty, and jurisdiction of Armenia, Azernews reports.

“Our position, in general, is that Armenia is interested in and supports the opening of transport communications in the region, including from Armenia to Armenia through the territory of Azerbaijan, from Azerbaijan to Azerbaijan through the territory of Armenia, as well as bilateral trade turnover and international communication from Armenia through Azerbaijan to third countries, and vice versa,” the Armenian PM stated.

He further emphasized:

"Currently, Armenia has some outsourcing instances, such as at Zvartnots airport, the water system, and railway administration. However, these assets still remain properties of Armenia, which is a key point. There is ongoing discussion about establishing a company that could handle road management functions, but no final decision has been made. In other words, we are demonstrating continuous interest and readiness. In all our discussions, we have clearly expressed our position: we have envisioned, are envisioning, and will continue to envision all of these processes within the framework of Armenia's territorial integrity and sovereignty.”

Pashinyan stressed that this approach is non-negotiable:

“This is very important to note, because any further discussions have taken place and will take place precisely within this context.”