Wednesday July 16 2025

Domestic sugar production sees sharp growth in Azerbaijan

16 July 2025
Akbar Novruz
Azerbaijan's sugar and sugar beet production rose significantly in the first half of 2025, reflecting strong performance in the food processing sector, Azernews reportsç citing the State Statistics Committee (SSC).

