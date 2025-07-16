Hungary initiates major expansion of its core highway network

16 July 2025 20:21 (UTC+04:00)

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

Find the plan that suits you best.

The Hungarian government has officially unveiled a plan to significantly expand its motorway and expressway network, aimed at enhancing transport infrastructure and strengthening regional connectivity. This move is part of Hungary's broader effort to position itself as a key transport hub in Central Europe, according to Hungary Today, Azernews reports.

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!