Court begins trial of Ruben Vardanyan on war crimes and terrorism charges

15 July 2025 14:00 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

The Baku Court Complex has commenced hearings on the criminal case of Ruben Vardanyan, who faces multiple charges, including violations of the laws and customs of war, terrorism, and financing terrorism, Azernews reports.

The trial is being presided over by Judge Zeynal Agayev of the Baku Military Court. Victim testimonies in the case were heard during the previous session.

Vardanyan stands accused under a broad range of articles in the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan, including:

Article 100 – Planning and waging a war of aggression

Article 107 – Deportation or forcible transfer of population

Article 109 – Persecution

Article 112 – Deprivation of liberty contrary to international law

Article 113 – Torture

Article 114 – Mercenarism

Article 115 – Violation of the laws and customs of war

Article 116 – Violation of international humanitarian law during armed conflict

Article 214 – Terrorism

Article 214-1 – Financing of terrorism

In addition to these, Vardanyan is also charged with:

Article 218 – Creation of a criminal association (organization)

Article 228 – Illegal possession and trafficking of weapons and explosives

Article 270-1 – Acts threatening aviation safety

Article 278 – Forcible seizure and retention of power, attempts to alter the constitutional order

Article 279 – Creation of illegal armed groups

Article 318 – Illegal crossing of Azerbaijan’s state border

The charges stem from his alleged actions during the period of Armenia’s occupation of Azerbaijani territories. The trial is expected to continue with the presentation of further evidence and witness accounts in the coming sessions.