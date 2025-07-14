Hyundai debuts Ioniq 6 N, marking entry into High-Performance electric sedans

14 July 2025 21:23 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Hyundai Motor has officially debuted the Ioniq 6 N, the first high-performance version of its all-electric sedan, at the 2025 Goodwood Festival of Speed in the UK, marking a decade since the launch of its high-performance N brand, the company announced on Monday, Azernews reports, citing Korean media.

This debut follows last year’s reveal of the Ioniq 5 N, Hyundai’s first track-ready electric vehicle, at the same iconic festival. Built on the same platform, the Ioniq 6 N features advanced motorsport-inspired technology that has been honed through Hyundai's “Rolling Lab” projects — a series of experimental initiatives aimed at pushing the boundaries of automotive engineering. At the event, two additional variants of the Ioniq 6 N were also on display: one equipped with N performance parts and another designed specifically for power sliding, demonstrating Hyundai’s versatility in performance engineering.

The Ioniq 6 N took part in the Hillclimb event at Goodwood, one of the festival's most celebrated moments, and starred in the N Moment performance session, which showcased a range of Hyundai's performance vehicles, including the i20 WRC and i20 N Rally 1 Hybrid rally cars, the RN24 concept, and various other N models. The session served as a testament to Hyundai's decade-long commitment to developing high-performance engineering and its significant evolution in the motorsport world.

Hyundai executives at the event emphasized their unwavering commitment to maintaining the brand’s core identity while expanding its high-performance offerings across a variety of powertrains — including electric, internal combustion, and hybrid technologies.

The company also set up an N-brand exhibition booth, offering festival-goers the chance to experience the Ioniq 6 N firsthand and engage with the brand’s high-performance ethos. This hands-on experience highlighted Hyundai's deep connection to its performance roots, even as it embraces new technologies.

“The Ioniq 6 N embodies N’s philosophy of ‘fun to drive’ and actively incorporates feedback from fans, customers, and engineers,” said Manfred Harrer, Head of Genesis and Performance Development at Hyundai Motor. “We hope that more people will experience the true joy of driving through this car, which reflects our passion for performance and innovation.”

“Hyundai N will continue to stay true to its unique identity, while providing customers with more diverse choices,” said Lee Yeong-ho, Senior Vice President of Hyundai Motor’s Global Operations Division. “This means expanding the concept of high performance beyond just electric vehicles, integrating it with internal combustion and hybrid powertrains, offering a broader range of driving experiences for all kinds of enthusiasts.”

Interestingly, the Ioniq 6 N represents Hyundai’s ambitious push into the world of high-performance EVs, showing how the company is blending its motorsport DNA with cutting-edge electric technology. It’s clear that Hyundai intends to cater to a wide variety of driving preferences — from track-ready EVs to dynamic internal combustion-powered cars — as it continues to broaden the scope of its performance lineup.