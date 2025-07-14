Azerbaijani journalists honored at UNESCO heritage event for sacrifice during Armenian aggression in Garabagh [PHOTOS]

14 July 2025 11:47 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

A moving tribute to Azerbaijani journalists who lost their lives during the Armenian aggression in Garabagh was held during a special event organized as part of the 47th session of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee, Azernews reports.

Elchin Aghajanov, head of the Baku Network analytical center, paid homage to 13 Azerbaijani journalists who died while performing their professional duties, stating, “They sacrificed their lives for the sake of truth, dignity, and the future of their country. Their heroism has become an eternal part of the cultural and historical memory of our people.”

The remarks were made at a presentation dedicated to the 25th anniversary of Icherisheher’s inclusion on the UNESCO World Heritage List, held on July 11 under the theme “Protection of World Heritage: Experiences in Heritage Conservation and Communication.” The event was jointly organized by the “Icherisheher” State Historical and Architectural Reserve Administration, the National Commission of the Republic of Azerbaijan for UNESCO, the Permanent Mission of Azerbaijan to UNESCO, and Trend International News Agency.

During his speech, Aghajanov emphasized Azerbaijan’s deep commitment to the preservation of both tangible and intangible cultural heritage. He highlighted that the country is home to more than 6,300 state-protected monuments, ranging from Paleolithic settlements to medieval caravanserais and religious sites reflecting the coexistence of Zoroastrian, Islamic, Christian, and Jewish civilizations.

Aghajanov also outlined Azerbaijan’s contributions to the UNESCO World Heritage List. Currently, three sites from Azerbaijan have been inscribed:

Icherisheher, the walled old city of Baku, featuring the Shirvanshahs’ Palace and Maiden Tower

Gobustan Cultural Landscape, with over 6,000 rock engravings dating back nearly 40,000 years

Historic Centre of Sheki, including the famed Khan’s Palace with its iconic shebeke windows

In addition, 16 sites from Azerbaijan are included in UNESCO’s Tentative List, including the Khudaferin bridges, the Surakhani Ateshgah fire temple, and archaeological sites in Nakhchivan. More than 600 archaeological sites are currently under active exploration across the country.

“In 2024 alone, more than 150 cultural heritage sites were brought under state protection,” Aghajanov noted.

He also spoke about the significance of intangible heritage, underscoring that Azerbaijani traditions such as Mugham (2008), carpet weaving (2010), and the Novruz holiday (2009) have all been included in UNESCO’s Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

“These are not just monuments and traditions,” he said. “They are living witnesses of the common path of humanity, and Azerbaijan demonstrates a resolute position on their protection and promotion in the international arena.”

The event was moderated by Elman Abdullayev, Azerbaijan’s Permanent Representative to UNESCO. Attendees discussed international experiences and new approaches in the preservation and communication of cultural heritage, with a special presentation on the progress achieved by the “Icherisheher” State Historical and Architectural Reserve.

As a symbolic gesture, booklets honoring the memory of the fallen Azerbaijani journalists were distributed by Baku Network, reminding the international community that cultural heritage and truth often come at a heavy human cost.