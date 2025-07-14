Azerbaijan marks 25 years of Icherisheher's UNESCO Status with event in Paris

14 July 2025 16:09 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

A prestigious event was held at UNESCO headquarters in Paris, organized by Azerbaijan’s Permanent Delegation to UNESCO and the Icherisheher State Historical-Architectural Reserve, with media support from the Trend News Agency, Azernews reports.

The event took place within the framework of the 47th session of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee. Sahil Karimli, Program Director of the Baku Network think tank, shared details of the event.

The gathering marked the 25th anniversary of Icherisheher (Old City) being inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage List. As part of the event, commemorative booklets were distributed in honor of Azerbaijani journalists who lost their lives during the Armenian aggression.

“These booklets were presented to attendees at UNESCO headquarters,” Karimli said. “Our aim was to remind the international community of the journalists who perished as a result of Armenia’s aggression and once again present Azerbaijan’s just position to the world.”

He noted that the panel discussions featured meaningful and thought-provoking contributions. “Numerous speeches were delivered during the session, particularly in the context of UNESCO’s 47th session and the 25th anniversary of Icherisheher’s World Heritage designation,” he added.

Among the speakers was Elchin Agajanov, Deputy Director of the Trend International News Agency and head of Baku Network.

The session, held from July 6 to 16, included several thematic events, with one of the highlights being the July 11 presentation celebrating Icherisheher’s World Heritage milestone.

The event was initiated by the Icherisheher State Historical-Architectural Reserve Administration, in partnership with Azerbaijan’s National Commission for UNESCO, its Permanent Delegation to UNESCO, and Trend International News Agency.

The central theme was “Safeguarding World Heritage: Practices in Conservation and Communication.” The event featured a presentation on Azerbaijan’s achievements in preserving and promoting cultural heritage, especially within the Icherisheher reserve.

The session was moderated by Elman Abdullayev, Azerbaijan’s Permanent Representative to UNESCO.

Participants discussed international practices, modern approaches, and communication strategies in the protection, restoration, and public engagement of cultural heritage.