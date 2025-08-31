Azerbaijan’s commitment to climate transparency extends beyond COP29 [PHOTOS]

31 August 2025 11:00 (UTC+04:00)

At the invitation of Fatma Varank, Deputy Minister of Environment, Urbanization, and Climate Change of Turkiye, Azerbaijan’s Deputy Foreign Minister and COP29 Lead Negotiator Yalchin Rafiyev visited the neighboring country, Azernews reports.

During his visit, Yalchin Rafiyev delivered a speech at the opening of a seminar in Ankara, which was part of a project supporting Turkiye’s efforts to prepare its “First Biennial Transparency Report (BTR1),” as well as the “Ninth National Communication and Second Biennial Transparency Report (NC9/BTR2)” under the Paris Agreement. He highlighted the significant achievements at COP29 and underscored the crucial role played by Azerbaijan’s Presidency in successfully launching the Biennial Transparency Reporting mechanism under the Paris Agreement. It was noted that 105 countries have already submitted these reports, with Azerbaijan and Turkiye among the first to do so. Rafiyev also emphasized that Azerbaijan’s commitment to climate transparency extends beyond COP29. The Baku Climate Transparency Platform, introduced as part of the COP Presidency’s Action Agenda, will continue to assist nations in preparing their reports and conducting technical reviews in collaboration with international partners.

During his visit, Yalchin Rafiyev also held bilateral meetings with Fatma Varank, Deputy Minister of Environment, Urbanization, and Climate Change; Deputy Foreign Ministers Ayşe Berris Ekinci and Nuh Yılmaz; and Abdullah Eren, President of the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TİKA). Discussions covered climate issues, Turkiye’s measures to address climate change, preparations for COP30, shared priorities between the two nations, economic cooperation, joint activities within international organizations, and regional projects. It was expressed with satisfaction that collaborative efforts within the UN and other organizations have been successful, and ideas were exchanged on future steps. Cooperation between TİKA and the Azerbaijan Agency for Development Assistance was also reviewed.