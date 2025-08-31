Farewell ceremony held for Azerbaijani martyr in Gakh district [PHOTOS]

31 August 2025 13:04 (UTC+04:00)

The remains of the Azerbaijani martyr, Natig Zeynal oglu Karimov, who had been considered missing during the First Garabagh War, were buried on August 29 in the Gakh district, Azernews reports.

The remains of the martyr were brought to the village of Ondjally, his birthplace, where a farewell ceremony was held. The Janaza prayer was performed, and prayers were read for the souls of the Azerbaijani martyrs.

The farewell ceremony, which took place at the village cemetery, was attended by the martyr’s family members, relatives, district executive authorities, law enforcement officials, war veterans, families of martyrs, comrades-in-arms, and representatives of the public.

The remains of the martyr were laid to rest with the sound of a gun salute. The three-colored flag that covered the martyr's coffin was handed over to his brother.

It is worth noting that Natig Zeynal oglu Karimov was born on August 3, 1971, in the village of Ondjally, Gakh district. He was considered missing in action on April 2, 1993, during the battles near the village of Gajar, Fuzuli district.