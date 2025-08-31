Forest fires devastate over 1 mln hectares in EU in 2025

31 August 2025 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

In 2025, forest fires have ravaged more than one million hectares across the European Union, marking the highest level of destruction since 2006.

Azernews reports, according to the European Forest Fire Information System (EFFIS), over 1,028,000 hectares have been burned this year.

Portugal and Spain have been the hardest-hit countries. As a result of the fires, over 38 million tons of carbon dioxide have been released into the atmosphere in Europe.