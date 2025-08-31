Reception and concert program held in Tianjin in honor of heads of state and government and their spouses [PHOTOS]

31 August 2025 18:11 (UTC+04:00)

On August 31, a reception and concert program were held at the Tianjin Meijiang International Convention and Exhibition Center in honor of heads of state and government and their spouses, hosted by the President of the People's Republic of China, Xi Jinping, and First Lady Peng Liyuan, Azernews reports.

President of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping and First Lady Peng Liyuan welcomed President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva.

Afterward, the heads of state and government and their spouses posed for a group photo.