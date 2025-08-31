EU appoints new ambassador to Azerbaijan
The European Union (EU) has designated a new ambassador to Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.
This appointment was announced by Kaja Kallas, the EU's High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy.
Kallas revealed that Kujundžić Marijana has been named the EU Ambassador to Azerbaijan.
Currently, Marijana serves as Croatia's representative in the Political and Security Committee (PSC).
Her prior roles include serving as an advisor to the Working Group of Foreign Affairs Counsellors (RELEX) at Croatia’s Permanent Representation to the EU.
