Azerbaijani Defense Minister attends graduation ceremonies of Turkish military academies [PHOTOS]

31 August 2025 19:12 (UTC+04:00)

On August 30, the Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, paid a working visit to brotherly Türkiye at the invitation of the Minister of National Defense of the Republic of Türkiye Yaşar Güler, Azernews reports citing Azerbaijan Defense Ministry.

As part of the visit, the Defense Minister attended the graduation ceremonies of the Military Academy, Naval Academy, and Air Force Academy of the National Defense University of the Republic of Türkiye.

The President of the Republic of Türkiye, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, delivered a speech at the ceremonies and congratulated the graduates.

The diplomas were presented to the Azerbaijani graduates who successfully completed their studies at the higher military academies by the Minister of Defense of Azerbaijan.

The ceremonies concluded with the graduates solemnly marching in front of the grandstand to the accompaniment of a military band.