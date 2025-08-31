President of Azerbaijan: Elevation of Azerbaijan–Kyrgyzstan relations to strategic partnership reflects steadfast will of our peoples

31 August 2025 12:05 (UTC+04:00)

The elevation of Azerbaijan–Kyrgyzstan relations to the level of strategic partnership is a clear manifestation of our peoples’ steadfast will and our determination to further deepen cooperation, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in his letter of congratulations to President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Japarov on the occasion of the country’s National Day – Independence Day.

In his message, President Ilham Aliyev extended his best wishes to President Sadyr Japarov and the people of Kyrgyzstan, noting:

“Under your leadership, extensive construction works and reforms have been carried out in brotherly Kyrgyzstan, achieving significant successes in socio-economic development. It is gratifying to see the current dynamic development of relations between our countries, which are bound by shared spiritual values and historical-cultural roots.”

The Azerbaijani President expressed confidence that joint efforts to preserve and strengthen the traditions of friendship and brotherhood between the two countries, as well as to further expand bilateral and multilateral cooperation, will continue successfully.