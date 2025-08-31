Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev holds meeting in Tianjin with Chinese President Xi Jinping [PHOTOS]

31 August 2025 06:47 (UTC+04:00)

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping posed for a joint photo.

Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, held a meeting with Xi Jinping, President of the People's Republic of China, on August 31 in Tianjin, China.

