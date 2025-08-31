Azerbaijan MFA congratulates Kyrgyz Republic on occasion of Independence Day

31 August 2025 16:32 (UTC+04:00)

Sincere congratulations to the brotherly Kyrgyz Republic and its people on the joyous occasion of the #IndependenceDay ! Happy Independence Day! 🇦🇿🇰🇬 @MFA_Kyrgyzstan pic.twitter.com/WRqu5OULPy

The ministry expressed sincere congratulations to the brotherly nation and its people on the joyous occasion on X platform.

The Azerbaijan Foreign Affairs Ministry has congratulated the Kyrgyz Republic on Independence Day, Azernews reports

