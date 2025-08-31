Azerbaijan MFA congratulates Kyrgyz Republic on occasion of Independence Day
The Azerbaijan Foreign Affairs Ministry has congratulated the Kyrgyz Republic on Independence Day, Azernews reports
The ministry expressed sincere congratulations to the brotherly nation and its people on the joyous occasion on X platform.
Sincere congratulations to the brotherly Kyrgyz Republic and its people on the joyous occasion of the #IndependenceDay!— MFA Azerbaijan 🇦🇿 (@AzerbaijanMFA) August 31, 2025
Happy Independence Day! 🇦🇿🇰🇬@MFA_Kyrgyzstan pic.twitter.com/WRqu5OULPy
