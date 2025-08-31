Weekly review of Azerbaijan’s precious metals market
By the end of this week, the price of an ounce of gold in Azerbaijan increased by 70.7 manat ($41.5), representing a 1.3 percent rise, Azernews reports.
The weighted average price of an ounce of gold grew by 79.8 manat ($46.9), or 1.40 percent, compared to the previous week, reaching a total of 5,751 manat ($3,381).
This week, the price of silver per ounce in Azerbaijan went up by 0.04 manat ($0.02), or 0.07 percent. The weighted average cost of an ounce of silver stood at 65.8 manat ($38.6), which is 2.3 percent, or 1.51 manat ($0.88), higher than last week.
The price of platinum per ounce in Azerbaijan declined by 4.19 manat ($2.46), or 0.2 percent, over the week. The weighted average price of an ounce of platinum decreased by 29.5 manat ($17.3), or 1.3 percent, to 2,298 manat ($1,351) compared to the previous week.
Meanwhile, the price of palladium per ounce in Azerbaijan dropped by 22.8 manat ($13.4), or 1.2 percent. The weighted average price of an ounce of palladium fell by 19.2 manat ($11.2), or 1 percent, to 1,878 manat ($1,104) compared to last week.
