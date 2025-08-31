COP29 Second Summer Camp on Climate Change wraps up in Shamakhi [PHOTOS]

31 August 2025 13:27 (UTC+04:00)

The fourth day of the COP29 Second Summer Camp on Climate Change, held in Shamakhi, commenced with organized excursions for participants by the “Regional Development” Public Union, beginning with a visit to the village of Damirchi, Azernews reports.

Participants explored the Archaeological Museum, where they gained detailed insights into the region’s ancient history and cultural heritage. Afterwards, they visited an alpaca farm.

The day’s activities concluded with a cultural evening aimed at fostering friendship, mutual understanding, and appreciation of cultural diversity among attendees. During this event, participants from various countries delivered presentations about their nations’ histories, music, and dances. They also displayed traditional symbols and shared a variety of national sweets, offering a closer glimpse into their cultures.

The final day of the camp started with icebreaker activities led by Shafiga Taghizade and Ilkin Aliyarli from the “Regional Development” Public Union.

This was followed by a training session organized by IRENA on the importance of renewable energy in addressing climate change and the principles of a fair, inclusive energy transition.

An intellectual quiz featuring logical questions related to environmental issues and climate change was also held.

At the closing ceremony, certificates were awarded to the participants.

The camp wrapped up with a farewell dinner.

The 2024 UN Climate Change Conference (UNFCCC COP 29) was held in Baku, Azerbaijan on November 11-22.

The event gathered world leaders and negotiators from the member states (or Parties) of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) to further global progress, with business leaders, young people, climate scientists, Indigenous Peoples, and civil society sharing insights and best practices to strengthen global, collective and inclusive climate action.

Among the key priorities of COP 29 are securing a new goal on climate finance, ensuring every country has the means to take much stronger climate action, slashing greenhouse gas emissions and building resilient communities.