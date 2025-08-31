Xi Jinping reaffirms China’s commitment to UN during meeting with Antonio Guterres

31 August 2025 08:30 (UTC+04:00)

Guterres is in China to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit.

Xi assured Guterres that China remains a reliable partner and is focused on enhancing cooperation in global peace and development. He highlighted the importance of multilateral collaboration in tackling international challenges, according to Xinhua.

Chinese President Xi Jinping met with United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in Tianjin on Saturday, reinforcing China’s steadfast commitment to supporting the UN, Azernews reports.

