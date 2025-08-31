President Ilham Aliyev sends congratulatory letter to Sadyr Japarov

31 August 2025 11:28 (UTC+04:00)

President Ilham Aliyev sent a congratulatory letter to President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Japarov, Azernews reports.

The letter says as follows:

Dear Sadyr Nurgozhoevich,

On the occasion of the National Day of the Kyrgyz Republic – Independence Day, I am pleased to extend my heartfelt congratulations and convey my best wishes to you and, through you, to your entire people, on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan.

Under your leadership, extensive construction works and reforms have been carried out in brotherly Kyrgyzstan, achieving significant successes in socio-economic development.

It is gratifying to see the current dynamic development of relations between our countries, which are bound by shared spiritual values and historical-cultural roots.

The elevation of Azerbaijan-Kyrgyzstan relations to the level of strategic partnership is a clear manifestation of our peoples’ steadfast will and our determination to further deepen our cooperation.

I am confident that we will continue to successfully pursue our joint efforts to preserve and strengthen the good traditions of friendship and brotherhood, and to further expand our bilateral and multilateral cooperation.

On this remarkable day, I wish you good health, happiness, and success in your endeavors, and I extend my wishes for lasting peace and prosperity to the brotherly Kyrgyz Republic.

Sincerely,

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku, August 28 2025