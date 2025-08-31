Media Development Agency, Xinhua News Agency sign MoU

31 August 2025 17:40 (UTC+04:00)

A Memorandum of Understanding on media cooperation has been signed between the Media Development Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Xinhua News Agency of the People's Republic of China, Azernews reports.

The MoU aims to strengthen, promote, and develop cooperation in the media sector between the two countries based on the principles of reciprocity and mutual benefit.

The document envisages the exchange of information and experience, joint activities on projects of mutual interest, as well as the organization of meetings, seminars, practical workshops, trainings, conferences, and other similar events, and the support of visits by officials responsible for the media sector and relevant experts.