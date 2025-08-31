Azerbaijani President congratulates Malaysian King

31 August 2025 12:11 (UTC+04:00)

President Ilham Aliyev sent a congratulatory letter to King Sultan Ibrahim of Malaysia, Azernews reports.

The letter says as follows:

On the occasion of the National Day of Malaysia – Independence Day, I extend my heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to you and, through you, to your entire people, on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan.

It is gratifying to see the development and expansion of Azerbaijan-Malaysia intergovernmental relations, based on good traditions, mutual trust, and cooperation.

I am confident that, in accordance with the will of our peoples, the friendship between our countries and our bilateral and multilateral cooperation will continue to grow and strengthen through our joint efforts.

On this remarkable day, I wish you good health, happiness, and success in your work, and I extend my wishes for lasting prosperity and well-being to the friendly people of Malaysia.

Sincerely,

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku, August 28, 2025