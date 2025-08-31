Number of new-generation trains in Baku Metro to reach 180

31 August 2025 16:10 (UTC+04:00)

CJSC "Baku Metro," part of AZCON Holding, has expanded its fleet by bringing 4 new-generation train sets (20 carriages) to Baku to improve passenger satisfaction and service quality, Azernews reports.

These fourth-generation trains are planned to be put into operation in 2025, replacing the aging trains that have reached the end of their service life.

Emil Akhmadov, the Advisor to the Chairman of CJSC "Baku Metro," shared this information with journalists at the "Khodzhassan" electric depot, where the assembly and completion of the new-generation trains are taking place.

He noted that the new trains are developed based on the latest technologies, taking into account the challenging terrain of the Baku metro system and the climatic conditions of the capital. The final technical work on assembling and completing the carriages is carried out at the "Khodzhassan" depot, where equipment ensuring passenger control, safety, and comfort is being installed. After the setup and testing, the carriages are put into operation.

"At the final stage, the completed new trains undergo tuning, testing, and adjustment in accordance with the regulations, and are prepared for release onto the line. According to the agreement reached, by the end of this year, an additional 10 carriages, or 2 more train sets, will be delivered to Baku Metro. These carriages will undergo the same process of completion, adjustment, testing, and release onto the line. By the end of 2025, the number of new-generation carriages will reach 180 – 36 train sets," emphasized E. Akhmadov.

Between 2025 and 2030, plans are in place to procure and deploy an additional 299 new-generation carriages. Currently, Baku Metro operates 66 train sets (347 carriages), 150 of which are new-generation trains. The replacement of outdated carriages on the Baku Metro lines is being carried out as part of a planned process.