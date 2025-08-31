Banking sector emerges as cornerstone of regional reintegration
The latest figures from the Central Bank of Azerbaijan highlight an encouraging development in the country’s newly liberated territories. As of August 1, 2025, deposits from the Garabagh economic region in Azerbaijani banks reached 95.8 million manats, while East Zangazur accounted for 778,000 manats. Although modest in comparison with nationwide totals, these figures carry symbolic and practical significance for the future of Azerbaijan’s regional development and the Great Return program.
