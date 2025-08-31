President Ilham Aliyev, Vladimir Putin may meet at SCO Summit in Tianjin, says Peskov

31 August 2025 23:53 (UTC+04:00)

"I hope they will have the opportunity to meet tomorrow within the framework of the SCO meeting. At the very last, such an opportunity will be there," the Russian diplomat said.

A meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev could be held on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit in China, Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov announced, Azernews reports.

